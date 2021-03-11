Boxing coach held for rape of minor in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): A boxing coach has been arrested in an alleged rape case of a 14-year-old girl in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Umesh Sonilal Rajak (30), has been arrested under section 376, 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. (ANI)