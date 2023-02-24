"Boy died because of GHMC's negligence": Telangana HC issues notice to Hyderabad civic body, officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Taking suo-moto cognisance of the incident of a five-year-old boy mauled to death by a pack of street dogs recently, Telangana High Court came down heavily on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and held the civic body "responsible" for the boy's death.

"What is the GHMC doing? It is because of the civic body's negligence the boy lost his life,' Telangana HC said.

HC issued notices to CS, GHMC, Hyderabad Collector and others. HC asked the authorities to file a detailed counter response.

The HC further postponed the matter to March 16.



A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs at a housing society in Erukula Basti, in Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad on February 21.

The child was identified as Pradeep.

In footage captured on a CCTV camera, the boy can be seen walking around playfully when street dogs attack him. About six stray dogs kept biting the child untill he fell to the ground unable to stand again. By the time someone could come to his rescue, the boy fell unconscious and bled profusely.

Reportedly, the child's father Gangadhar was working as a security personnel in the residential complex where the incident took place.

Upon hearing his child's cry, the distressed father rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

