Boy dies after falling in stream in AP's Prakasam

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): An 11-year-old boy died after falling into a stream in Prakasam district on Saturday following heavy rainfall.



According to Ballikurava sub-inspector, Ambadipudi village of Prakasam district has received heavy rainfall since Friday night as a result of which the stream in the village is overflowing. Some children of the Ambadipudi village went to see the overflowing stream at 9 am.

"Three children who went to see the overflowing stream accidentally fell into it. The villagers rescued two of them but one Sravan Kumar could not be saved. He died on the spot. His father Venkateswarlu informed the Ballikurava police about the mishap," said the police.

The police have registered a case under the relevant section of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

