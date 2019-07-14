Boy dies after slipping into open tank in Bihar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy died after falling into an open water tank of a private dairy here on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Vineet Roshan, fell in the tank while playing.

Locals allege that the boy's life could have been saved if the authorities had acted swiftly and had enough equipment to rescue the boy in time.

"We got information that a child fell into the tank. There is fog in the tank. The fire department cannot do anything. In this condition, we don't have any equipment," Hanuman Ram, a Fire Officer, told reporters here.

Roshan was pulled out after an hour and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. (ANI)