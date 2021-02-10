Boy dies, girl in critical condition after couple attempts suicide in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): A boy lost his life and a girl was admitted to a hospital in critical condition in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Tuesday after the couple attempted suicide in Undavalli village.

According to Subrahmanyam, Circle Inspector, Tadepalli, the couple consumed pesticide mixed cold drinks and hicked a hillock in Undavalli village.



"A couple have attempted suicide by consuming pesticide mixed cool drink. They hicked a hillock in Undavalli village at around 6 pm on Tuesday evening. The boy is identified as Prithvi from Prakasam district and the girl is identified as Farhana, who hails from Hyderabad. They met at Hyderabad. Today they came to Undavalli village and attempted suicide, " said the CI.

He added that the boy died by the time help reached the couple while the girl was taken to Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

"Her condition is critical. The police filed a case under section 174 CrPC. The investigation is underway," Subrahmanyam. (ANI)

