Boy stabbed to death in Delhi, his brother injured; three apprehended

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A boy was stabbed to death and his brother was injured in a quarrel in Azadpur area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Three persons, including two minors, have been apprehended in the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Tuesday night.

The two brothers, identified as Pramod and Deepak, were rushed to Vinayak Hospital in Model Town, where Pramod was declared brought dead. Hiis brother Deepak was referred to the Sushurta Trauma Centre in the Civil Lines area.

Police said that information about the incident was received through the police control room at around 10:20 pm on Tuesday, following which a team was sent to the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Adarsh Nagar police station.

"One person identified as Sanjay and two children in conflict with the law (CCLs) have been arrested and apprehended in the matter. Weapon of offense -- a button actuated knife -- has been recovered," police said. (ANI)

