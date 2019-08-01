BPM conducted in Eastern Ladakh on occasion of 'PLA Day'

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted on Thursday at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points in Eastern Ladakh.

"The Indian Delegations were led by Brig HS Gill and Col SS Lamba while the Chinese Delegations were headed by Sr Col Cao Guo Sheng and Col Shong Chen Lee respectively," a Defence Ministry release said.

Thursday marked the 92nd Foundation Day of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The ceremonial BPM was marked by saluting the National Flag by both the delegation members.

This was followed by the ceremonial address by both delegation leaders which composed of exchange of greetings, good wishes and vote of thanks while reflecting the mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at functional level at the border.

" Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. This continuing interaction between border troops of both nations has created an environment of mutual trust and bonhomie along the border. The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC," read the official statement.

Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreements signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain Peace and Tranquility along the LAC, it said.

An Indian Army delegation also took part in special Border Personnel Meet held at Nathu La in Sikkim; Damai and Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the foundation of People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"Special BPM between Indian Army and PLA was held at Natu La in Sikkim, Damai and Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh on Aug 01 2019 to celebrate the 92nd Anniversary of PLA Foundation day. Indian Army delegations joined the celebrations with PLA at these locations," Indian Army's Eastern Command said in a tweet. (ANI)

