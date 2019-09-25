BPR&D to organise seminar-cum-exhibition on anti-drone technology in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) will on Thursday organise a national-level seminar-cum-exhibition on anti-drone technology at its headquarters in New Delhi.

It will also hold a demonstration on Friday at BSF Campus in Haryana.

"The objective of the seminar-cum-exhibition and demonstration is to ensure that police officers from all states, Union Territories, CAPFs, CPOs have updated information about anti-drone technology and to explore the best comprehensive and compatible solution to control rogue drones," an official statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the seminar would be covering three sessions which include threat perspective at borders, critical infrastructure, civil aviation and terrorism.

Similarly, understanding anti-drone detection, identification, tracking, mitigation of rogue drones would also be covered.

DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Industry would discuss policy framework for anti-drone technology.

According to the press statement, more than 100 police officers including senior police officers from states, UTs, CAPFs will participate in the two-day seminar-cum-exhibition and demonstration. (ANI)

