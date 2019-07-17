File photo
File photo

BPSC chairman meets Bihar Governor over question paper row

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:15 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has met and briefed state Governor Lalji Tandon over civil service examination question paper in which a question referred to the governors of states as "kathputli (puppet)".
BPSC Chairman Shishir Sinha briefed Tandon and said that action has been initiated in the matter and the commission has sought an explanation from the person who set the particular question on the role of Governor in the BPSC Mains Examination paper.
The Governor Office said in a press release, "The Chairman of BPSC informed us that anyone from commission was not aware about anything related to question paper. Even, the commission get to know about if after the completion of exam."
"Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Mains read, which later caused flutters in political circles.
The question paper of the BPSC Mains Examination, which was held on Sunday, has come under attack from ministers in the state.
In a damage control exercise, however, the BPSC has sought an explanation from the person who put the question on the role of Governor in BPSC Mains Examination paper. Blacklisting him, the Commission has also barred him from setting the question paper in future.
"The person who put the question on a Constitutional post in BPSC Mains Exam has been asked for an explanation and has been barred from setting a question paper in future, thereby, putting him in a blacklist. Express regret over it," said BPSC in a press release.
The BPSC Civil Services Main examination was conducted from July 12 to July 14 while the final optional subject exam will be conducted on July 16. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:02 IST

J-K: 40 Rashtriya Rifles summer school for children of Gujjars,...

Dhoke (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An unit of the Indian Army, the 40 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is running a summer school for children of Gujjars and Bakerwals here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:28 IST

BB Harichandan thanks PM, Shah for appointing as Andhra Guv,...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity and said that he will try to solve some of the contentious issues the state is facing

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:40 IST

Dongri building collapse: Death toll mounts to 13, 9 injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The death toll in the Dongri building collapse incident that took place on Tuesday has now mounted to 13, while nine peo

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:20 IST

India, Uzbekistan exchange views on combating terror financing

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including combating terror financing during the eighth meeting of India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism here on July 16.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:14 IST

Rajnath Singh awards Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best, Second Best...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2018, in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:06 IST

Community radio stations create awareness about govt schemes...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): A team from National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) visited a Community Radio Centre built with funding from UNESCO at Pastapur village of Medak district in Telangana and conducted a study on its functioning and to assess its im

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 05:41 IST

Rajasthan govt to enact laws against mob lynching, honour...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Government has decided to enact strict laws to control incidents of mob lynching and honour killing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday while replying to a debate in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 05:18 IST

Delhi HC defers hearing on rebel AAP MLAs plea challenging...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on the petition of two rebel AAP MLAs Anil Bajpai and Colonel Devender Sehrawat challenging the state Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's decision to initiate the proceedings of disqualification for July 19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:52 IST

Patna SP directs all deputies to collect information of RSS, its...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A letter from the month of May has come into view now showing that Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) in Patna has directed Deputy SPs (Special Branch) to "collect names, addresses, phone number and professions of the office bearers of RSS residing in their

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:31 IST

Partial lunar eclipse graces the sky

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India on early Wednesday witnessed a partial lunar eclipse (ardh chandra grahan as it is called in Hindi) for few hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:07 IST

India looking forward to investment of over Trillion Pound...

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): India is looking forward to an investment of over a Trillion Pound Sterling in the next five years, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in London, adding that the relationship that people and governments of UK and India share is an ideal opportunity to quickly grab the deal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 03:13 IST

Indian flights will save time, fuel: Air India on Pak opening...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): While Indian flights will save time and fuel, the expenses will reduce drastically after Pakistan announced the opening of its airspace for civil traffic, according to Air India, Director (Operations) Captain Amitabh Singh.

Read More
iocl