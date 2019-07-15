BPSC question paper row: Person who set question on Governor blacklisted

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a damage control exercise, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought an explanation from the person who put the question on the role of Governor in BPSC Mains Examination paper. Blacklisting him, the Commission has also barred him from setting the question paper in future.

"The person who put the question on a Constitutional post in BPSC Mains Exam has been asked for an explanation and has been barred from setting a question paper in future, thereby, putting him in a blacklist. Express regret over it," said BPSC in a press release.

A question asked in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams asking candidates to examine whether a Governor is a "mere puppet" has caused flutters in political circles.



"Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of BPSC Mains read.



The question paper of the BPSC Mains Examination, which was held on Sunday, has come under attack from ministers in the state.



Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said it was unfortunate that such a question was asked and denied any role of the government in it.

The BPSC Civil Services Main examination was conducted during July 12 to July 14 while the final optional subject exam will be conducted on July 16. (ANI)

