BR Ambedkar's birthday declared closed holiday for central govt offices

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday announced the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, which falls on April 14, will be a closed holiday.
"It has been decided to declare 14th April, 2020, as a closed holiday on account of the birthday of BR Ambedkar, for all central government offices, including industrial establishment throughout India," the Centre said in an order issued.
"All ministries/departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," the order said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:46 IST
