Brahmins born twice with clean habits, should be at helm of affairs: Kerala HC Judge V Chidambaresh

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 24 (ANI): Addressing a global meet of Tamil Brahmins, sitting judge of Kerala high court Justice V Chidambaresh has stoked a controversy by asserting that the people of the brahmin community are born twice with clean habits.

In an apparent caste-based endorsement Justice Chidambaresh also said that the community should always be at the helm of affairs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Tamil Brahmins Global Meeting on Friday (July 19) , Justice V Chidambaresh said, "The Brahmin community should be always at the helm of affairs and Brahmins are born twice with clean habits."

Justice Chitambaresh was sworn-in as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court in November 2011. In December 2012, he became a permanent judge. (ANI)

