Brahmos supersonic cruise missile with major indigenous systems test-fired successfully

New Delhi (India), September 30 (ANI): Brahmos supersonic cruise missile featuring Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply and other major indigenous components, was successfully test-fired on Monday.

"The missile was successfully test-fired at 10.20 am today from Chandipur in Odisha for its full range of 290-km during the launch jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace," an official statement from Defence Ministery said.

With this successful mission, the indigenous content in the formidable weapon has reached a high value, thus bolstering India's defence indigenisation and the flagship 'Make in India' programme.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DRDO Chairman G Sathees Reddy and DG Missiles and Strategic Systems MSR Prasad congratulated team DRDO, Brahmos and industries for the successful mission.

DG (Brahmos) Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Director DRDL Dashrath Ram and BK Das, Director ITR coordinated and witnessed the entire mission at the launch site and termed the successful flight test as a landmark achievement in enhancing India's "Make in India" capabilities.

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the versatile Brahmos has been operationalised in the Indian Armed Forces with all the three services. (ANI)

