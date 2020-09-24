Brahmotsavam celebrations: Jagan Reddy offers silk cloth to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Tirumala on Wednesday to offer sacred silk cloth to Lord Balaji on the occasion of the ongoing Brahmotsavam festival.

The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi, directly flew in a special flight to Tirumala and landed at Renigunta airport at around 3:30 PM on Wednesday. MPs PV Mithun Reddy and V Prabhakar Reddy accompanied him.

Ministers K Narayana Swamy, Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Srinivasa Gopalakrishna; TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, district MLAs, district joint collector, police personnel and others welcomed the Chief Minister at the airport.



Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the temple program and offered cloth to God and participated in Garuda Seva. As per tradition, Reddy carried the clothes kept on a silver plate on his head and handed it over to the priests and officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

On Thursday morning, he will have darshan again and take part in Sundara Kanda recital. Later, he will take part in Karnataka Chaultry foundation laying program. He will fly to Amaravati.

The Chief Minister's visit to Lord Balaji temple also raked up a controversy as Opposition TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu demanded his resignation for not signing the declaration to take part in the temple program. (ANI)

