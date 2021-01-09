'Branding, nose roping of animals not prevalent here': Bihar govt to PETA's affidavit in Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Responding to an affidavit filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in the Delhi High Court, the Bihar Government on Friday said that the practice of branding and nose roping of animals are not prevalent in the state of Bihar and castration is carried out in a humane manner.

PETA's affidavit filed in the ongoing petition filed in the Delhi HC sought immediate prohibition on practicing inhumane animal husbandry procedures and cruel methods adopted for euthanasia of animals in India.

It also sought to enact rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to define, regulate, and improve the "prescribed manner" for the animal husbandry procedures.



In the affidavit filed by Advocate Manish Kumar, the Bihar Government told the Delhi High Court that the practice of castration is carried out in a humane manner and is done only in young animals less than 12 weeks of age i.e. before weaning only when it is necessary.

The practice is performed under the supervision of a registered veterinary practitioner, and for the chances of infection to be minimum, the area where the practice is carried out is completely sterilized with a proper sterilizing agent, the Bihar government submitted.

"In order to reduce the pain and stress during the procedure, analgesics of local anesthetics along with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory and antibiotics is used," it added. (ANI)

