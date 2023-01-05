Bravery of our defence personnel showcases India's strength: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the bravery displayed by the Indian armed forces while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country sent a strong message to the world about the country's strength.

The chief minister was speaking after the state government entered into an agreement with the Regional Centre (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Services) Guwahati for providing cashless and capless medical services for ECHS beneficiaries of defence forces.

In a move to show its honour to the contribution of soldiers and their supreme sacrifices to the cause of the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the Medical Education and Research Department, Assam government, has entered into an agreement with the Regional Centre (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Services), Guwahati for providing cashless and cap-less medical services for ECHS beneficiaries of defence forces in presence of the Chief Minister.

Under the MoA, the ECHS beneficiaries will be entitled to high-quality treatment in eight government medical colleges and hospitals namely Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Assam Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Diphu Medical College and Hospital, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College and Hospital Barpeta.

Moreover, Regional Centre (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Services) Guwahati also signed an MoA with Assam Cancer Care Foundation for high-quality cancer care services for the ECHS beneficiaries of the defence forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief minister Sarma, hailing the landmark initiative, said the agreement would go a long way in extending medical coverage to the ex-servicemen and their family members in state medical colleges and cancer care hospitals.



He also congratulated the officials of the defence forces and the state Health Department for their collaboration to finalize the modalities of the agreement.

The CM said, "In the eventful journey of our great nation, we have witnessed the bravery, dedication and endurance of our defence forces. The world has seen the indomitable spirit and fortitude of our brave jawans. The bravery displayed by the Indian armed forces while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland has sent a strong message to the world about India's strength. The commitment of our defence personnel for the nation has led to many incredible episodes of patriotism. The memories of the Indo-Pakistan War of '71, the Kargil War are still fresh in our minds. Nine valiant soldiers from Assam made supreme sacrifices in the Indo-Pak War of '71. Many sustained injuries but survived and many led the battlefront with outstanding leadership".

Referring to a few instances of the recent past, the chief minister said many defence personnel from Assam sacrificed their lives while protecting the country's sovereignty. They are the pride and they immensely inspire generations after generations to devote their life and energy to building the democratic edifice of India.

The CM said understanding the responsibility to stand by the brave hearts and their families and fulfilling its commitment, the state government recently provided ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to those who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country's sovereignty.

"The state government has also ensured two per cent reservation for ex-servicemen in group C and D category State government jobs and reservation of seats for wards of ex-servicemen in medical colleges of the State. In 2022, the State government increased the reservation of MBBS seats for wards of ex-servicemen and serving defence personnel hailing from Assam from three to nine in the government medical colleges of Assam," the CM added.

Sarma further informed that in a recent Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Mandap on December 7, the state government decided to provide two per cent reservation for ex-servicemen in group A and B category State government jobs.

"This is going to immensely benefit the persons serving in the defence forces and their families," he added. (ANI)

