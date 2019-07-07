Braving all odds, ITBP personnel shield Amarnath yatris in Baltal

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen helping Amarnath Yatra pilgrims cross a rocky bridge at the foot of a waterfall in Baltal with shields in their hands.

A video of the same was shared by the ITBP on Twitter, wherein the personnel can be seen guarding yatris against shooting stones on a footbridge from a high altitude waterfall point on Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra.

The yatris were heard cheering for the ITBP personnel and raising slogans of Jai Hind, Jai Bharat and ITBP zindabad (long live ITBP).

Speaking to ANI, one of the pilgrims said, "It is not easy for someone to come forward to help, risking their lives at stake. We are really thankful to ITBP personnel who have been helping us on routes."

After the video was widely circulated, Twitterverse heaped praises on the ITBP personnel for their selfless service. "This is the reason because of which we respect the Indian Army. They are always sacrificing their lives to protect our life," a Twitter user wrote.

The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year. (ANI)