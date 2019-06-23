Braving odds, Capt Kalpana provides medical cover to soldiers on China border

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Braving odds, Captain Kalpana Kundu of Army Medical Corps (AMC) undertook a high altitude patrol in the Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh on June 20.

She took the arduous task to provide medical cover to the Army personnel deployed along the Chinese border.

The Indian Army Medical Corps is a specialist corps in the Indian Army which primarily provides medical services to all Army personnel, serving and veterans, along with their families. (ANI)

