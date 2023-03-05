Brawl breaks out at Bengaluru pub, none hurt

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], March 5 (ANI): A brawl broke out between a group of people and security staff at a pub on Brigade Road in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

The Incident took place late Saturday night.

According to police, members of Karnataka Karmika parishad attempted to barge into a pub to complain about having a late-night party.



Police added when bouncers at the pub tried to stop them, they got into an argument and allegedly attacked them.

When informed about the incident, a local team from the Ashok Nagar police station rushed to the spot. "The police dispersed the crowd," the official informed.

No one was injured during the incident, said police.

More details are awaited (ANI).

