Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

When it came in the notice of the hospital, the authorities took the baby into their custody and informed both the parties that, the child would be handed over to the government.

"My daughter had given birth to a baby girl at CKM Hospital and we were informed by the doctors there, that the child was anemic and therefore both the mother and daughter should be shifted to a different hospital for further treatment," Soni's mother Susheela told ANI.

"Following the instructions of the doctor I took my daughter along with her baby at MGM Hospital in Warangal. A Muslim woman, Ayesha who was lying right next to Soni's bed, tried to lure Soni to give away the baby to her," Susheela added.

Soni and Susheela sternly resisted Ayesha's request. Soon after that, Ayesha produced documents before the hospital authorities, showing that the baby girl was already adopted by her, as told by Susheela.

An official from Warangal police said, that the hospital authorities would look into the matter and verify the same, and the police has no role in it. (ANI)

