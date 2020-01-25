Brazilian President Bolsonaro meets PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House here on Saturday, ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

The Brazil President is on a four-day visit to India and will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister.

The Brazilian President also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Bolsonaro's visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament and businessmen. (ANI)