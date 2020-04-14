Bread seller introduces self-service to maintain social distancing in Coimbatore amid lockdown

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): A bread-seller has introduced pick and pay self-service at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in an initiative to help people maintain social distance amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"Due to the lockdown, we have kept loaves of bread on a table on the roadside along with a cash tray. People keep the money in the cash tray and take as much bread as they need. To get the bread, they stand in a queue while maintaining social distance. This initiative has received a positive response from the residents of the area," said Lokesh, the bread seller.

The governments of various states have asked people to maintain social distancing at all times and to avoid roaming outside unnecessarily, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25.

PM Modi had appealed to all the citizens to follow government advisories, maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,173. Till now, 58 people have been cured and discharged, while 11 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

