Breaking Barriers: Two specially-abled candidates all set to contest Goa Panchayat polls

Panjim (Goa) [India], August 4 (ANI): In what seems like a one-of-its-kind move, two specially-abled candidates are set to contest the Goa panchayat elections which are around the corner.



With the local panchayat in Velsao not accessible to him as he uses crutches Domingo aims at helping people ease the struggle. In an ongoing legal battle with his neighbour for building a fence on Domingo's pathway which has put him out of work for last over 2 years, he strives every minute to earn bread and butter. Driving a three-wheeler Domingo could be seen taking village fisherwomen every day to Margao market to earn his family's livelihood. Currently, Domingo is completely dependent on the government's monthly dole and preparing thoroughly for the upcoming elections.

Another extraordinary example is that of Krunal Kiran Thakur. A young 21-year-old student, Thakur is wheelchair ridden. Being a final year law student from Arambol village of North Goa, he aims at solving day to day problems of locals. Be it problems like water shortage or be it bringing his village to the forefront, the young law student has bigger plans and wants to ensure that people with disabilities can do wonders as well.

In the upcoming panchayat election to 186 villages in Goa, voting will be held on August 10 and counting on August 12. The model code of conduct has come into force in the regions. (ANI)

