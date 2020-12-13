Breaking through checkpoint near Kundli border, another batch of Punjab farmers reaches Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Thousands of farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), led by its Punjab President Satnam Singh Pannu and General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, reached Delhi on Sunday, breaking through a checkpoint near Kundli border.

As per the KMSC, the convoy was so large that it could not be controlled even with eight loudspeaker vehicles of Delhi Police, which also had to remove a second checkpoint one kilometer behind the Kundli border.

"A convoy of labourers and farmers broke through the first check post at Kundli border. Police used heavy tippers, trucks and other means to strengthen the second checkpoint," the release stated.



The KMSC also alleged that police misled the convoy at several places. "Thousands of vehicles remained stuck in traffic jams throughout the night and reached Delhi today."

Later addressing the media, the leaders said that that the Prime Minister's intention is to bring corporate houses into the agricultural sector, which is already private. "If the morcha has to be held till 2024 to repeal the agriculture laws, so be it. The agitation against the "anti-agriculture" laws will be intensified," said Pandher, adding that the Rail Roko morcha at Jandiala Guru town in Punjab has entered its 81st day.

Another batch of farmers from Gurdaspur would leave for Delhi on December 25, as per the committee. (ANI)

