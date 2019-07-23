Bribery case: CBI files charge sheet against ex-Orissa HC judge

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against retired Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi and others in a case of alleged bribery pertaining to medical institutions.

Quddusi, B P Yadav, Palash Yadav, Bishwanath Agrawala and Ram Dev Saraswat were arrested on September 20, 2017, by the CBI on the charge of helping Lucknow-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences that was barred from admitting students by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The sixth accused in the case, Bhawana Pandey, was arrested the next day. All the accused were later granted bail.

The institute was among 46 colleges that had been barred from admitting medical students for two years from 2017 for substandard facilities and non-fulfilment of criteria.

It was alleged that the college had bribed some people, including Qudussi. (ANI)

