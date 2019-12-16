Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on CBI plea seeking third time extension for concluding its probe against Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a bribery case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru deferred the hearing for January 6 after Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) sought adjournment as concerned Additional Solicitor General was not available for arguing the matter.

The CBI further pleaded for another extension to complete the investigation in the bribery charges against Devender Kumar, Rakesh Asthana, Manoj Prasad and others.

The investigation agency has also filed a status report containing developments made in the probe in a sealed cover for consideration of Court. The report containing details of investigation and evidence gathered had been prepared before the submission of the last report before the Court.

CBI application further stated that it needs more time for legal scrutiny by supervisory officers and simultaneously to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible.

Asthana and Devendra Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting the bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year. (ANI)

