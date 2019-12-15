Bribery case: Delhi HC to hear CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others on Monday

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking the third extension of time to conclude the probe against Rakesh Asthana and others in a bribery case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru will hear the plea moved by the CBI seeking an extension to complete the investigation in the bribery charges against Devender Kumar, Rakesh Asthana, Manoj Prasad and others.

The probe agency has filed a status report containing developments made in the investigation and evidence collected in a sealed cover for consideration of the court.

The CBI's application further stated that it needs more time for legal scrutiny by supervisory officers and simultaneously to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible.

Asthana and Devendra Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting the bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year. (ANI)

