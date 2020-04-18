Bride, groom among 14 people arrested in Gujarat for violating lockdown norms

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (ANI): As many as 14 people, including a bride and a groom, have been arrested for gathering in a temple for a wedding amid the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, police said.

"Upon receiving information about a group of people gathering in a temple, the Navsari police personnel conducted a raid. There the police found 14 people participating in a wedding," said Navsari Superintendent of Police Girish Pandya on Friday.

He further said that legal action has been taken against the people for violating lockdown norms.

The nationwide lockdown, which was first announced on March 24, was extended to May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

