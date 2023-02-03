Bridge collapses in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, two vehicles damaged

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Two vehicles were damaged after the Choli Bridge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far in the incident.

District Administration and Revenue department officials have rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information of the incident from locals of the area.



"An incident of bridge collapse occurred at Choli Bridge near Holi District Chamba at around 7.30 pm. In this incident, the bridge collapsed completely and due to this two vehicles - a car and a tipper truck fallen down," Chamba District emergency operation centre (DEOC) officials said.

"Tehsildar and SHO have rushed to the spot," they said.

The officials informed that no causalities have been reported yet and the search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

