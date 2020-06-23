Bridge collapses in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, 2 injured

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): A truck carrying JCB machine fell off Bailey Bridge in Pithoragarh on Monday as the bridge collapsed while the vehicle was crossing it.

Two injured people were taken to Munsyari for medical treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Pithoragarh Preeti Priyadarshi told ANI that the incident took place around 9-9:30 am today. (ANI)

