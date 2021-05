Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 (ANI): Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande on Monday took over the command of Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre as Commandant here in Secunderabad.



The officer took over the reins of AOC Centre from Brigadier JJS Bhinder, who has proceeded on his next assignment.



Over the years the AOC Centre has emerged as a premier training institution of the Indian Army. The AOC Centre trains Ordnance personnel of the Army for providing logistics support to field army. (ANI)