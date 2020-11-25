Brigadier Sanjay Saxena pays last respects to Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji who died in ceasefire violation by Pak

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Brigadier Sanjay Saxena, Station Commander, Dehu Road, in Pune on Sunday paid his last respects to Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji of Indian Army who lost his life in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on November 21.



"Brig Sanjay Saxena, Station Cdr #DehuRoad #Pune, laid wreath on mortal remains of Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji of #MarathaLI who made supreme sacrifice for nation in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by #Pakistan in Nowshera J&K on 21 Nov 20," Indian Army Southern Command said in a tweet.

Patil was recruited to the 16 Maratha Light Infantry of the Indian Army in 2002. Patil hailed from Nigave Khalsa village in Karvir taluka of Kolhapur district. (ANI)

