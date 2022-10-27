Brihanmumbai civic body, Parmeshvari Sewa Mandal at loggerheads over use of Maidan for Chhath Puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The dispute between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Parmeshvari Sewa Mandal over use of the Aacharya Atre Maidan here for Chhath Puja has reached the high court.

According to BMC, Raemeshvari Sewa Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required documents. These documents include NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Dept., NOC from the local police station, and NOC from the traffic police dept.

BMC said as Parmeshvari Sanstha was unable to provide documents on time, their application was not considered.

Later, Atal Cultural Foundation submitted the documents and was allowed use of the Maian for Chhath Puja.

However, Parmeshvari Sanstha alleged that BMC has not followed rules while refusing their application. (ANI)