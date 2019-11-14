N Chandrababu Naidu
N Chandrababu Naidu

Bring free sand policy immediately: Naidu to Andhra CM

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:17 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday staged a 12-hour long 'Sand Deeksha' fast over sand crisis and urged the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government to bring back the free sand policy immediately.
Addressing a gathering here, Naidu said that "YSRCP leaders, including Jagan, are acting like terrorists."
"We demand to provide free sand. Seize borders to stop smuggling of sand. Control your sand mafia. You are even weakening the police... They are not ignorant, they are deliberately encouraging sand mafia. Bring free sand policy immediately. This is test for your sincerity," Naidu said.
He said that the YSRCP has "artificially" created sand shortage.
"Sand is nature's gift. Everybody has right to use sand. The government made it a trouble by creating sand scarcity. Nobody wants to commit suicide. The government compelled so many workers to commit suicide. 35 lakh families of construction workers are suffering. They could not even celebrate Dussehra and Diwali," Naidu said.
"Steel, iron, cement etc sales came down. This problem led to severe crisis. People are waiting for sand for the past six months. During our regime we gave sand freely. As of now 45-50 persons committed suicide. YSRCP leaders are the sand mafia. They allege on our TDP leaders. Andhra Pradesh sand is not available in the state, but is being sold in cities outside the state, like Bangaluru. After six months, they brought sand policy, which is not good," he added.
Naidu went on to add that on Wednesday in a cabinet meeting, the state government fixed punishments and fine for sand hoarding.
"It is your party leaders who are the mafia. The government says it is selling online. But online nobody gets sand. But YSRCP leaders are getting sand, and they are selling it in black market. Chief Minister, you cannot cheat people forever. Your thoughts are to loot the people. YSRCP is doing black marketing. Development halted in Andhra Pradesh," he said.
"Many lives are shattered... All parties are fighting on this sand shortage. Ruling party is abusing opposition leaders who demand for sand. We too can abuse, but our dignity is stopping. Stop abusing us, use that time to provide sand. YSRCP is ruling the state with brute force," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

BJP-JJP lack concern for people, both fighting over portfolio...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that even after 20 days of results, the BJP and JJP are not worried about the issues being faced by the people but are busy fighting over portfolio allotment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:00 IST

Day after SC verdict on disqualified K'taka MLAs, ex-BJP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka legislators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:52 IST

Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:50 IST

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:47 IST

Rafale issue 'exercise of vilification' and doubting Defence...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government said that the controversy on the Rafale fighter jet deal was an "exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the Defence acquisition process", which was put to an end by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Welcome SC's decision to refer Sabarimala issue to a larger...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer a batch of petitions in the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:07 IST

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:59 IST

SC verdict on Rafale shows truth can be troubled but not defeated: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday said that his party welcomes the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the review petitions filed in the Rafale deal and for stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used it to drag the apex court into politics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:34 IST

Andhra: Temple demolished as part of road-widening exercise, BJP...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Kanakadurga Malleswara Swamy temple in the Kolli Sarada market area here was demolished as part of a road-widening plan after another temple at an alternate piece of land was constructed, said city planner of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on

Read More
iocl