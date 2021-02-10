Bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots, says Mamata Banerjee

Malda (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that bringing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state means "encouraging riots".

"Bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots then cast your vote for BJP. You cannot defeat Mamata as she isn't alone, she has the support of the people. Till the time I am alive, I will not allow BJP here," said Banerjee while addressing a rally at Malda.

West Bengal's Assembly elections are slated to place in 2021 for 294 seats. However, the dates of these elections are yet to be announced.

Earlier today, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed a rally at Kharagpur said development in West Bengal is only possible when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves and BJP 'kamal' (lotus) blooms. (ANI)