British Airways airlifts 675 oxygen cylinders to Delhi in last two days: Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi Airport on Friday informed that British Airways has airlifted 675 oxygen cylinders to Delhi in the last two days.

The Union Health Ministry, earlier today, said that the oxygen cylinders packed in 20 pallets of 46.6 liters were received from the United Kingdom on May 6.



The Ministry also said that as many as 2933 oxygen concentrators, 2429 oxygen cylinders, 13 oxygen generation plants, 2951 ventilators/ Bi-PAP/ C PAP and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been received as international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment.

"In the collaborative and collective fight against the global pandemic, Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations. The Government of India continues to be at the forefront of this fight against the COVID19 pandemic," the Union Health Ministry said.

