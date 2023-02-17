British High Commission delegation meets Himachal CM, discusses e-mobility, smart city project

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A delegation of the British High Commission met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Friday.

The delegation was led by Arina Cosac, Head of Climate Change Policy, British High Commission.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhu said that Himachal is moving forward to become a Green Energy State by 2025 and e-mobility will play a vital role to achieve the target. He said the inputs of the survey conducted in Shimla under India-UK PACT will help to develop it as a Smart City.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was also present during the interaction.

India-UK PACT provides funding for Research Triangle Institute (RTI) to identify policy and institutional gaps around transitioning public transport to electric vehicles, both at State and city levels. Overcoming these identified constraints is crucial for facilitating the shift towards sustainable inclusive growth, according to the official statement.

Arina Cosac said that the baseline survey was conducted in Shimla city on e-mobility, multi-level transportation and ropeways etc.

Earlier the delegation had meetings with the Transport department, Smart city, MC, Ropeways Corporation and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB). (ANI)