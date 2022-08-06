British High Commissioner Alex Ellis pays goodwill visit to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Friday paid a goodwill visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where the latter urged Ellis to catalyze more investments into Maharashtra while vouching for its international class infrastructural competence and availability of skilled manpower for entrepreneurs from England here.

Chief Minister Shinde informed the British High Commissioner about the various ambitious ongoing activities in the state and informed the British delegation that the world-class Samruddhi Highway corridor was complete that would give a big push to the industrialization of the entire Vidarbha region.

"Various other infrastructure projects like the Metro Rail Project, Bangalore-Mumbai Corridor, Coastal Road, Goa Highway are in progress," Shinde said.

"Maharashtra is the leading state in the country accounting for foreign investments over 28 per cent. Maharashtra has availability of skilled manpower, infrastructure, technology etc. Maharashtra has the highest number of startups in the country," he added.

CM Shinde also expressed his faith that the close relations between Maharashtra and England will be strengthened further in the future, stating that the state government will provide all possible support to entrepreneurs investing here.



Alex Ellis expressed satisfaction with the cooperation from the Maharashtra Government by discussing with the Chief Minister about opportunities in trade, investment etc. on behalf of the British Government.

Disclosing his favourite, the British High Commissioner Alex Ellis informed that Mumbai's vada pav was his personal hot favourite eatable, and was included in his daily culinary hospitality.

While relishing vada pav, Ellis mentioned that it is now becoming popular in England as well.

The foreign diplomat's Hindi conversation skills did surprise CM Shinde.

The CM took note of the educational relations between England and the state of Maharashtra and now that the strengthening has started rapidly, CM Shinde said, "currently 20 research projects of England are going on in Maharashtra,' Shinde noted.

Britain's Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai, Catherine Barnes, Deputy High Commissioner's Advisor, Sachin Nikarge, State Environment and Environment Department Principal Secretary and Chief Royal Etiquette Officer, Manisha Mhaiskar, Industries Department Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble and others were present on this occasion. (ANI)

