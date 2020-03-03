British national dies in Goa

Benaulim (Goa) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A 74-year-old British national passed away here on Tuesday after he allegedly fell unwell while swimming at the Benaulim beach.

"Earlier this morning at around 11:15 am at Benaulim beach, a group of international tourists was swimming in the sea. A while later some of the members in the group called out to the lifeguard for help as one of the members in the group seemed unwell. The lifeguard on duty rushed into the waters with a rescue tube. Simultaneously a jet ski was called for and the victim was brought to the shore," an official statement said.

"Since the victim's vitals were absent, CPR was performed and a call was placed to the ambulance. The victim was rushed to the Hospicio Hospital in Margao. However, the doctor declared that he had passed away," the statement added. (ANI)

