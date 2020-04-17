British national to return to UK after being discharged from quarantine centre in AP

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), April 17 (ANI): A British national will be returning to the United Kingdom on Friday after being discharged from a quarantine facility at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam in Tiruchanur.

Culley Clive Bryant, who was discharged on Thursday, will be going from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad in the morning and is scheduled to take the British Airways flight at 7 pm in the evening.

Bryant, a geography professor, was granted permission to return to his country by the UK embassy.

He has thanked the local administration for providing best services during the lockdown period.

Bryant was in Tirumala when the police sent him to the quarantine centre at Tiruchanur. After spending three weeks at the quarantine facility, he tested negative for COVID-19 twice. Even after quarantining for 14 days, he continued to stay there for some time due to the lockdown.

The District Collector and SP granted permission and sent him in a cab to Hyderabad. Lakshmi, evening quarantine centre in-charge, gave him a discharge summary.

Bryant also wrote an appreciation letter, before leaving for Hyderabad. He said that he will come back soon and worship Lord Balaji. He visited India in October last year. (ANI)

