BRO clears snow on runway at Srinagar airport after heavy snowfall

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared the runway at Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday after it was closed due to heavy snowfall.

"It was made possible due to the continuous operation of the snow clearance machine on the runway to prevent the icing on the highway," said Col Mukesh of BRO.



Officials said that after 72 hours of snowfall in Kashmir the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed hi-tech equipment to clear the runway from the snow.

Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall since Monday which disrupted road traffic and forced the cancellation of flights at Srinagar International Airport.

However, BRO put men and machinery into work to clear the airport runway amid hectic efforts. (ANI)

