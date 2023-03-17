BRO opens strategic Zoji La Pass just 68 days after closure

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the strategic Zojila Pass on the Greater Himalayan Range on Thursday.

The pass at a height of 11,650 feet, which acts as a gateway between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, was kept open for traffic till January 6, 2023, through relentless snow clearance operations amidst tough weather conditions, ensuring that it remained closed for only 68 days this year as compared to 73 days last year and 160-180 days in the yesteryears, stated an official release.

Since the first week of February 2023, the snow clearance operations were undertaken from both sides of the pass through 'Project Beacon' and 'Project Vijayak.



Further, according to the official release, through sustained efforts, the connectivity across Zojila Pass was initially established on March 11. Thereafter, efforts were made to improve road conditions to create a safe passage for vehicles.

Razdan Pass, which provides the only road connectivity between the Gurez Sector and the Kashmir Valley, also successfully reopened on Thursday after a gap of just 58 days. Other important passes at Sadhna, Pharkiyan Gali and Zamindar Gali were kept open throughout the winter season.

Speaking at the opening of the strategically crucial pass, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, DGBR said thanked "the Karamyogis of Project Beacon and Project Vijayak" on achieving the feat.



Lt Gen Chaudhary said, "Early opening of the Zojila and Razdan Passes will facilitate augmentation of supply of essential goods and services for people of Ladakh and Gurez Valley."

The DGBR further said the trial movement of vehicles was conducted successfully on Thursday and the decision to open the road for civilian traffic will be taken by the Civil Administration after conducting a joint inspection. (ANI)