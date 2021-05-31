BRO restores Adi Kailash Yatra road connectivity

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday said that it has re-established the Gunji-Kutti-Jolingkong axis on the India-China border which is a critical route to the sacred Adi Kailash Yatra.

The axis is located at an average altitude of 14,000-feet and is subjected to heavy snowfall, massive landslides and avalanches.





"65 Road Construction Company, part of 765 Border Road Task Force of Project Hirak was able to open the axis on 29 May this year as compared to the axis being opened in Aug 2020 last year. The opening of the crucial axis will provide easy access to locals as well as tourists to the famed Adi Kailash trek and Limpiyadhura Pass on Indo-China Border," an official statement by the BRO said.



"The Gunji Jolingkong axis is located at an average altitude of 14000 ft and is subjected to heavy snowfall, massive landslides and avalanches. The dedicated effort by BRO comprised of clearing snowfall and avalanches which were more than 30 feet high and restoring washed-out road surface," it said.

The BRO said that regular work of bridges and permanent works is under progress and it is continuously monitoring the axis to prevent closure due to avalanches and landslides thereby ensuring road connectivity for the general public. (ANI)

