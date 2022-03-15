BRO signs MoU with GRSE for construction of 27 double-lane class 70 modular bridges in border areas

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of 27 carriageway double lane class 70 modular bridges in border areas.

The MoU includes fabrication, supply, erection, and launching of 27 double-lane bridges of carriageway 7.5 meters of load class 70 along with the Northern and North Eastern border states, according to Defence Ministry.

The two-year contract, worth around Rs 60 crore, was inked by Director General BR Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry and Officiating Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE Commodore PR Hari IN (Retd) in New Delhi on March 15, 2022, it said.





In line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and meeting the aspiration of the Nation for better infrastructure, the BRO had successfully trial evaluated an "Indigenous 140 feet Double Lane Modular Bridge" of IRC Load Class 70 last year, supplied by GRSE Ltd.

The first of its kind indigenous bridge was dedicated to the Nation by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 28, 2021. The bridge was constructed on important "Flag Hill-Dokala" Road in Sikkim at an altitude of 11,000 feet by Karamyogis of Project Swastik in February 2021, informed the Defence Ministry.

One of the most important and critical advantages of the MoU will be the time factor as these bridges could be launched within 45 days of handing over the site by the units.

This will certainly be a game-changer in road infrastructure development in the country. The construction of such modular bridges with IRC Load Class 70 classification will also enhance the operational preparedness of the security forces in the forward areas.

The MoU will further lead to self-reliance and BRO's commitment to Nation-building. It will also ensure better infrastructure development in border areas keeping in view the Nation's security needs, it added. (ANI)

