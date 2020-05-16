BRO starts work on Rajouri-Buddhal and Kandi road amid lockdown

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the developmental work on Rajouri-Buddhal and Kandi road on Saturday.

Around 500 labourers have been hired to carry out the task in the region.

At the site, labourers went under thermal screening test before starting their work as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

They were also provided with clean water and sanitizers for maintaining personal hygiene. (ANI)

