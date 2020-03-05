Broadband services restored in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Broadband services have been restored in Kashmir after seven months. Earlier this facility had only been restored for government offices and other essential services in the Valley.

Mobile internet services were earlier restored in Kashmir.

The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year. (ANI)

