BRO's Project Vijayak achieves connectivity to remote areas in Kargil

ANI | Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:36 IST

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): Working against all odds, Project Vijayak of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved connectivity to remote areas in Kargil across formidable high passes in mid-April for the first time ever, Indian Army's Northern Command said.
"A remarkable feat of grit and determination," the Northern Command said in a tweet.
The BRO meets the defence requirement towards infrastructure development in remote border areas in north and Northeastern states. (ANI)

