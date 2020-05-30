Brother of explosives-laden car owner intercepted in Pulwama being questioned: J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): Brother of active Hizbul Mujahideen member Hidayatullah Malik, the owner of the explosives-laden car intercepted in Pulwama, is being questioned by the police, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

In a major breakthrough in the case, police had identified the owner of the explosives-laden car.

According to the police, Hidayatullah Malik is a resident of Sharatpora in Shopian who joined the militant ranks in July 2019.

"As per the investigations we have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik. He is an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant who is a resident of Sharatpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in July last year and is being wanted by the forces," said a senior police officer.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir had averted a major incident of a 2019 Pulwama-like vehicle-borne attack on Thursday morning when they chased and seized a car laden with 40-45 kg of explosives in the district.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district. The attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. (ANI)

