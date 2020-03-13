Brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sent Shah Alam, brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is an accused in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case, and three others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with Delhi violence.

Crime Branch had on Monday arrested Shah Alam. Three others, who had given shelter to Shah Alam, were also arrested.

Meanwhile, A Delhi Court earlier today sent Salman, held in connection with the alleged murder of the IB officer, to four days police custody.

On Thursday, Delhi Police had apprehended Salman in connection with the murder of Sharma.

Tahir Hussain, who is currently in police custody till today, has been named in the FIR lodged over the killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

Ravinder Kumar, the father of the deceased, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the suspended AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least, 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital last month. (ANI)

