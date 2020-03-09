Brother of suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain held by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has on Monday detained Shah Alam, brother of the suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councilor Tahir Hussain, who is also an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

Shah Alam's name surfaced during the investigation into the case.

A Delhi court sent Hussain to 7-day police custody on March 6, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and police head constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently. (ANI)

